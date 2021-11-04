Crown Center Ice Terrace set to open to public for 49th season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Crown Center Ice Terrace will open to the public on Friday, November 5, for their 49th season.

To celebrate the start of the season, a free skate session will be available on Friday morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Skaters will also receive complimentary hot chocolate and coffee.

The ice terrace will be open daily through March 13 except for Christmas day.

Hours

November through January:

Sunday-Thursday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

February through March:

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 9p.m.

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Holiday Hours

Thanksgiving Day: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: closed

New Year’s Eve: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day: 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Admission is $8 and skate rental is $4.