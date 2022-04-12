KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re tired of normal Easter brunch and hoping to spice up your celebration this year, you have options.

Food and beverage critic Dave Eckert shares his best ideas for some alternative options for you to pick up before Sunday.

Somerset Ridge Vineyard and Winery

Located at 29725 Somerset Road, Paola, Kan. | Located at 311 E. 135th Street, Kansas City, MO

Adult Easter wine and cheese charcuterie box

Choice of 7 types of wine

$55.99 each

Uppercut KC

Located at 9769 N Cedar Ave, Kansas City, Mo.

Easter online ordering is open with some of the following options: Prime ribs & Steaks Lamb: legs, racks, chops & roasts Hams: bone in & delicious Pork roasts – bone in or boneless



Paradise Locker Meats

Located at 405 W Birch St, Trimble, Mo.

Online ordering open 8 lb. Spiral Sliced Smoked Ham, $58 Sugar Cured Boneless Ham, from $42 Rib Roast Beef Sides also available



Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood Bar

11721 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, Kan.

Serving four different mega boils Cajun Boil, $30 Crawfish, Black Mussels, Head-off Shrimp Perfect Storm, $48 Snow Crab, 1 lb Head-Off Shrimp, 1/2 lb Black Mussels Reel Catch, $60 Choice of Snow Crab Legs or Snow Crab Leg plus 1 Lobster Tail and pick 2 of the following: 1 lb Clams, 1 lb Shrimp, 1 lb New Zealand Mussels, 1 lb Black Mussels, or 1 lb Crawfish Mix & Mach Your Own



You can also order online and pick up your boils.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.