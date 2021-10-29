Easy, spooky party treats for your Halloween celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith, Kim Byrnes and Karli Ritter show you some fun treats you can prepare to add some extra Halloween flavor to your festivities.

Puking pumpkin

Carved pumpkin

Guacamole (homemade or store bought)

Chips

Place the guacamole near the mouth of the carved pumpkin and lay the chips around for a funny way of serving traditional chips and guac.

Pumpkin cake

Two chocolate Bundt cakes

Decorations

Face the cakes toward each other with the flat sides facing each other. Add decorations to make it look even more like a pumpkin and enjoy!

Cuties and cheese sticks

Draw scary ghost faces on the cheese sticks.

Draw jack-o’-lantern faces on the cuties.

Scare-cuterie Boards

Carrot stick pumpkin

Scary clown

Pretzel skull

Use your favorite veggies, fruits, snacks and candy to create images of your favorite Halloween images and serve!