Easy, spooky party treats for your Halloween celebration

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Michelle Bogowith, Kim Byrnes and Karli Ritter show you some fun treats you can prepare to add some extra Halloween flavor to your festivities.
Puking pumpkin
- Carved pumpkin
- Guacamole (homemade or store bought)
- Chips
Place the guacamole near the mouth of the carved pumpkin and lay the chips around for a funny way of serving traditional chips and guac.
Pumpkin cake
- Two chocolate Bundt cakes
- Decorations
Face the cakes toward each other with the flat sides facing each other. Add decorations to make it look even more like a pumpkin and enjoy!
Cuties and cheese sticks
Draw scary ghost faces on the cheese sticks.
Draw jack-o’-lantern faces on the cuties.
Scare-cuterie Boards
- Carrot stick pumpkin
- Scary clown
- Pretzel skull
Use your favorite veggies, fruits, snacks and candy to create images of your favorite Halloween images and serve!