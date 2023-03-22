NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4’s Pat McGonigle is hosting a trivia night this Sunday, March 26, from 3:30 pm – 6:30 at Chicken ‘N Pickle in North Kansas City to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

Join Pat, Loren Halifax, Toni Talley, and several members of the FOX4 family for an afternoon of fun and laughter in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.

Donate $20 to Pat’s Alzheimer’s page to register for this Sunday’s trivia event.

In addition, renowned performance painter Mike Debus is donating a massive Kansas City Chiefs-themed Super Bowl portrait to raise money for the cause.

To purchase a $5 raffle ticket (or $20 for five chances), look for the link on Pat’s social media pages. The winning ticket will be picked on Sunday!

Let’s #EndAlz! See you Sunday!