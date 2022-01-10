FOX4 announces new morning show team

FOX4 evening anchor, Pat McGonigle is permanently joining the FOX4 Morning News. McGonigle has been a guest anchor on mornings since October of 2021.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our top-rated morning team and an expanded role for another member of the team.

FOX4 evening anchor, Pat McGonigle, is permanently joining the FOX4 Morning News. McGonigle has been a guest anchor on mornings since October of last year.

Anchor and Traffic Expert Nick Vasos will take on an expanded role, anchoring the 9 a.m. newscast with Kim Byrnes in addition to anchoring 4:30 – 6 a.m. newscasts with Abby Eden. Nick will also be a part of additional news segments between 6 and 9 a.m.

FOX4 Vice President and General Manager, Tracy Brogden Miller stated, “Pat is a perfect addition to our FOX4 morning show family. His personality and experience are an extremely good fit with our current talent of Abby Eden, Karli Ritter, Nick Vasos, Kim Byrnes, Kerri Stowell and Michelle Bogowith. This is a special team.”

The FOX4 morning show team is number one in Kansas City from 6 – 10 a.m. and has been for the last 10-plus years. FOX4 Morning News impressions are up 13% year-over-year and up 15% Nielsen ratings book-to-book, making this morning show team a solid number one choice in Kansas City.

McGonigle and Vasos joined Abby Eden as she returned from maternity leave on Monday, January 3rd.

# # #

About FOX4 and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

In 1949, WDAF-TV became the first television station to broadcast in Kansas City. With more than 60 hours of news programming every week, FOX 4 is continuing 72 years of excellence and service to the Kansas City Community. WDAF-TV FOX4, is an affiliate of the Nexstar Media Group.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Nexstar Media Inc., consists of three divisions: Broadcasting, Digital, and Networks. The Broadcasting Division operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 199 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 116 markets or approximately 39% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). The division’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. The Digital Division operates 120 local websites and 284 mobile apps offering hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content and creating new revenue opportunities for the company. The Networks Division operates NewsNation, formerly WGN America, a national news and entertainment cable network reaching 75 million television homes, multicast network Antenna TV, and WGN Radio in Chicago. Nexstar also owns a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information, please visit www.nexstar.tv.

Media Contact: Carrie Hibbeler — Community Affairs Director — WDAF-TV (816) 377-1748.