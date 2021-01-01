FOX4 car covering road conditions gets stuck, slides backwards on hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bad driving decision turned out to be the perfect demonstration when one of FOX4’s road crews ended up sliding backwards down a hill during a winter storm.

Reporter Matt Stewart and photojournalist Kyl were showing the road conditions on air when they took a wrong turn up a steep hill. Half way up, the car slowed to a crawl… and then began going backwards!

“Let’s see if we can do it… Nope! We are sliding backwards!” Matt said.

Oops! Watch the video embedded in this story to watch the hilarity.

Thankfully, there weren’t many cars out and about at that time.

OTHER STORIES FROM THE NEW YEAR’S DAY WINTER STORM: