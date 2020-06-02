FOX4 Love Fund joins forces with Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office to feed 500 hungry families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 Love Fund for Children joined forces with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office Tuesday to distribute food to 500 families.

The event started at 10 a.m. By 11:30 a.m., organizers said they had given out 380 boxes of food.

They plan to be on site at the Sheriff’s Office (4001 NE Lakewood Ct, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064) handing out food to families in need until 2 p.m. or until they run out of boxes.

Each box contains the following items:

3 LBS Apples

1 LB Oranges

5 LBS Potatoes

3 LBS Onions

1 Iceberg Lettuce

1 Zucchini

1 LB Carrots

2 Lemons

1 Yellow Squash

1 LB Strawberries

1 LB Broccoli

(2) 2 Gallons of Milk

2 LBS Unsalted Butter

1 Quart of Half and Half

3 LBS of cream cheese

1 LB of sliced cheddar cheese

32oz of plain yogurt

(6) 6 oz mixed flavors of yogurt

If you can’t make this event, there will be more. See the full list below:

Wednesday, June 10- Distribution at Jackson County Sheriff’s Office – 4001 NE Lakewood Ct, Lee’s Summit, MO 64064

Wednesday, June 17- Distribution at Van Horn High School – 1109 S Arlington Ave, Independence, MO 64053

Wednesday, June 24- Distribution at Grandview High School – 2300 High Grove Rd, Grandview, MO 64030

Organizers said there are no requirements to receive a box. Drivers pull up to the location and volunteers will load the food into the trunks of the vehicles, so everyone can remain safe.

If you’d like to volunteer to help at one of these events, you can do so online.