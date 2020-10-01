FOX4’s Abby Eden is back on air, and pictures of her baby are adorable!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Welcome back, Abby!

About 12 weeks ago, FOX4 gave Abby our best as she went on maternity leave. Shortly after, she posted the first picture of her beautiful baby to Instagram.

“Welcome to the world, Atticus Christopher!” Abby wrote.

Now, she’s back on air, and we’re so happy to see her again! She’ll be lighting up the morning show every week now with her incredible storytelling and iconic banter with Mark, Karli and Michelle.

“Happy to once again be doing the job I love with my Fox 4 family, but I miss seeing this adorable face first thing in the morning,” she posted to Facebook on her first day back.

Included in the post was an updated photo of baby Atticus. What a happy looking boy!

