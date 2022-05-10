KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 family has grown once again! Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith and her family welcomed a new baby boy over the weekend.

“Best Mother’s Day present EVER!” Michelle wrote on Facebook. “Over the weekend Gary and I welcomed our second baby boy home. Meet Brock Vaughn!”

Michelle and baby Brock (Photo courtesy of Michelle Bogowith)

Baby Brock Vaughn (Photo courtesy of Michelle Bogowith)

Gary, big brother Brody and baby Brock (Photo courtesy of Michelle Bogowith)

Gary, big brother Brody and baby Brock (Photo courtesy of Michelle Bogowith)

Big brother Brody and baby Brock (Photo courtesy of Michelle Bogowith)

Baby Brock is Michelle and husband Gary’s second child. The couple welcomed big brother Brody Quinn back in 2020.

“We are so in love with this little guy,” Michelle said of their new addition. “Big brother Brody is very excited to have a best friend for life. We are happy, healthy and blessed to enjoy this time together as a family of four!”

Michelle will now enjoy some well-deserved time off with her children while the FOX4 Weather Team keeps Kansas City up-to-date on the latest forecast.

