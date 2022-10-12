LENEXA, Kan. — Human trafficking is a growing problem in the metro, and you can attend a free class to learn more about it.

Alison Phillips, who is co-founder of the Human Trafficking Training Center says, traffickers, search for people from broken homes, runaways, and drug addicts, and then gain their trust before exploiting them.

They can be forced into the sex trade, forced labor, and making money for the trafficker.

Phillips also says traffickers constantly troll online for new victims, which is why parents need to keep an eye on who their kids talk to online.

“What traffickers are looking for is someone with vulnerability, and if you think about it, all kids have some vulnerability,” Phillips said. “They are insecure, they don’t feel loved, they need affirmation, they’re looking for this or that, or they’re unhappy with the rules at home.”

The Westside Family Church, located at 8500 Woodsonia Drive in Lenexa, is hosting a free course to help people identify and help victims on Thursday, October 13.

It will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and no registration is required.

For more information and to learn more, visit the human trafficking training center website.