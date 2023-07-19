KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Optum Kansas City is celebrating the grand opening of its first Community Center Wednesday.

Optum Community Center offers workout facilities, expert-led health and fitness classes and wellness information delivered by health care professionals. There is no cost and its open to adults ages 55 and up.

The center has multiple fitness classes like Yoga, Chair Drumming, Pilates, Active Stretch, Tai Chi and many more. Some of these classes are scheduled multiple times a week.

The new facility is located at 3600 Broadway Suite 3900.

At the center you can visit the health center at an additional cost. Optum Care Network offers comprehensive health care options for adults through a network of more than 109 provider groups.

The community center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find information about getting a membership visit info.optum.com.

This is the first of six free community centers Optum plans to open in the metro over the next year.