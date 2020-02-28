Local organization giving away hundreds of gently used prom dresses for free

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- If your daughter is going to prom this year, why spend hundreds of dollars on a new dress when you can get a gently used one for free?

The Green Prom Movement Foundation started collecting used prom dresses nine years ago and they’ve grown from offering twenty that first year to thousands this year.

Teens donate prom dresses they’ll never wear again.

The organization dry cleans the dresses and then offers them for free to anyone who needs one.

They also give the teens free dress shoes and a clutch.

It’s a way to help those who otherwise might not be able to afford to go to the dance.

"It’s crazy how much kids will go out and spend when you could just go here and get a free dress," Central Heights freshman Erykah Haynes said.

There are 700 prom dresses available at the Antioch Branch of the Mid-Continent Library in Gladstone.

They will be open Saturday, Feb. 29 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

