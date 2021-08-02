Friend helps pay it forward to mother who lost son to leukemia

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A mother isn’t supposed to bury her child but Jacque Olson did, but she didn’t bury his spirit.

It lives on through a foundation named in his memory, the Andrew Olson Foundation.

Diagnosed with leukemia at 2 years old, Andrew died from complications from the flu 7 years later.

Through his foundation, families receive financial help, medical expenses and trips to Disneyland, anything a family needs to deal with having a child with cancer.

“They make backpacks and go to different hospitals and give them to the kids,” Kara Dolan, Jacque’s friend, said. “I think it gives her a way to help others while working through her own grief.”

Kara tricked Jacque and invited her over for a back-to-school breakfast, or so she thought, but it was really a way to surprise her.

“We wanted to give this $400 gift card for Andrew’s foundation, so you can help other families,” Kara said.

Jacque was shocked and very emotional when talking about her son.

“He was very compassionate and he loved his friends and younger siblings,” Jacque said, “That’s why I think the foundation is truly like his spirit that’s the kind of person he was.”