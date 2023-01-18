KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chief Abby Newberry from HyVee is whipping up some game day meatballs for our Red Wednesday show. It’s simple and easy to throw together for your football watch party.
Sauce Ingredients
- 1 can of IPA beer
- 1 cup of your favorite BBQ sauce
- 3 Tbsp of gochuchang, a Korean bbq sauce
- 1 tsp of your favorite bbq rub seasoning
Meatball Ingredients
- 1 lb of ground beef
- 1 lb of ground pork sausage
- 1 cup of italian panko bread crumbs
- 1 cup of chopped up bell peppers
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp of your favorite BBQ Rub
Directions
- Mix up the sauce ingredients and set aside.
- Mix up all the meatball ingredients, being careful not to overmix as it will make them tough.
- Form them into balls and place in the sauce.
- Place them in the crockpot and cook on high for 3-4 hours. (or you can preheat your oven to 375 and cook the meatballs and sauce in an oven safe dish for 30-40 minutes)