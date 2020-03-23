Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Genesis Health Clubs is loaning out exercise cycles to members so they can work out at home.

Those locations in the metro are Liberty, Lee's Summit East, Leavenworth and Olathe.

"It's going to be a full week of workouts and that they can follow them for about four to six weeks,” physical trainer Victoria Akpan said. “Hopefully the corona will be all over by then, but anybody can work out with this at any time."

Group exercise manager at Genesis Health Club Zoe Scognamillo told FOX4 he believes it’s important to stay active not only for physical health but for mental health as well.

Trainers said it doesn't matter whether you walk, run, or ride a bike-- the main thing is to get those muscles pumping. And remember you can still go outside and exercise during the day. ​