KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What do you get when you combine 940 thousand feet of silk, over 74 tons of steel, and a whole lot of lights?

“GlowWild” at the Kansas City Zoo.

The cumulative effect is spectacular. It took more than 150 artisans two months to construct the larger-than-life metal sculptures wrapped in silk.

The exhibits highlight animals and iconic architecture from around the world.

This is the second year GloWild has come to the Kansas City Zoo.

The silk and steel sculptures can only withstand the elements for a couple of months, so this year’s exhibit has been completely rebuilt with brand-new designs.

“This year we have a little bit different theme,” said Sean Putney, CEO of the KC Zoo. “All the figurines are different. The lanterns, if you saw them last year, are totally different this year.”

“This year’s theme is ‘Around the World.’ We not only have the animals, but we have places where people would know like the Coliseum, the Eiffel Tower, New York City. That will be your backdrop while you’re walking around the zoo.”

If you’re looking for a fun gift for the animal lover in your life, how about adopting a wild child from the zoo?

Tortellini is a green sea turtle that was rescued off the coast of Florida several years ago. She now lives at the zoo’s new aquarium. She is one of five zoo animals up for adoption.

Other options include Friday the Donkey, a llama, a capybara, a red panda, and a hippo.

Each gift comes with a plush of your animal, an adoption certificate and a photo.