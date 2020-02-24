Goodwill Industries unveils new partnership to bring in robots as way to create more jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Advancements in robotics is creating millions of new jobs around the world.

On Friday, local charity Goodwill Industries unveiled a new partnership called Artemis Initiative.

The goal is to bring in what they call collaborative robots to work along those with special needs.

The companies Goodwill is partnering with also plan to create jobs by teaching employees how to create and repair the robots.

A spokesperson for the company said these programs will benefit future workers of all abilities that work at Goodwill and many other employers in a variety of industries.