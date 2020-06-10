Grilled rack of lamb with charred red pepper recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dave Eckert is as foodie as foodie gets. The local lifestyle connoisseur came on FOX4 to show us a great way to prepare a slab of lamb and show off some other dishes perfect for Father’s Day coming up later in June!

Ingredients

1 rack of lamb

two cloves of garlic, minced

salt and pepper

extra virgin olive oil

one large red pepper

Directions

Salt and pepper the rack of lamb. Place in Ziploc bag with garlic and about a tablespoon of olive oil. Place in refrigerator for at least an hour and up eight hours.

Put pepper under a broiler in a piece of foil. Char pepper on all sides till it is almost all black. Remove pepper from onion and place in a paper bag for one hour. Remove from bag. Peel charred skin off pepper and slice open to remove the top and the seeds. Slice the pepper lengthwise into 1/4″ strips. Put strips in foil with a big of olive oil.

Set grill on high. If using a charcoal grill, make sure the coals are very hot. Place rack of lamb on upper level of grill, or off the coals on a charcoal grill. Close grill and bring lamb to approximately 120-degrees. Place peppers in foil on the grill and move the lamb to the lower level of the grill or directly over the coals if using charcoal. Sear meat on both sides as temperature rises to 130. Remove lamb and peppers. Allow the rack to rest for 5-10 minutes. Slice and arrange on plates topped with slices of the red pepper.

You can read more from Dave Eckert at Kansas City Homes and Style. You can also follow him on Instagram @eatsanddrinkswithdave.