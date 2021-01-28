Here’s what to expect if you’re planning to go to Disney on Ice at T-Mobile Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Disney is hitting the ice with the first spectator event at T-Mobile Center since the pandemic hit last March. The show is called “Dream Big,” though the crowd will be much smaller than anyone is accustomed to.

Normally the T-Mobile Center can seat anywhere from 19,00-,20,000 people, but according to a plan the Kansas City Health Department approved, there will be no more than 2,069 spectators at each show.

From the time Disney sent out the announcement in December, there had been some confusion as to whether the show was going to happen. Just last week, the health department approved T-Mobile Center’s mitigation plan, which includes a smaller audience, and facemasks for any 2 years and older.

Organizers have also increased sanitation efforts, adding more hand sanitizer stations, and selling tickets in pod seating. There will be social distancing as well as touchless payment systems.

The show is set for 16 performances between Thursday night and February 7. You can learn more about tickets and the show itself at this link.