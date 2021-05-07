Hidden Ozarks: Kansas City Magazine explores secrets in Missouri, Arkansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Into the woods! Kansas City Magazine’s May edition is taking readers into lake country, where readers get to explore the secrets and myths of the nearby south.

Looking for a posh bohemian experience? Try a stay at a trailer resort. How about one of the most extensive flea markets you’ve ever seen? You’re looking for Daisy and Olive’s. Maybe you’re looking to burn calories on a beautiful hike and then put them back on with a spaghetti chili dinner.

There are 37 secrets in all! Associate editor Nicole Bradley joined FOX4 at 8 a.m. to talk about four of their whacky, quirky and perhaps legendary experiences.

Flamingo Springs Trailer Resort

“It’s essentially this little campsite in the middle of Prairie Grove, Arkansas,” Bradley said. “It kind of gives off this mid-century, Palm Springs vibe.”

She said she had the pleasure of staying there overnight. Each trailer is themed. There is Clark Griswald-esk Christmas, 90s hair band, “Friends” and more.

Daisies & Olives market

In a quiet town on a usually quiet street, there’s a mind-boggling flea market that’s anything but sleepy!

This one is also in Prairie Grove, so it’s a perfect stop to or from Flamingo Springs. If you’re any sort of self-proclaimed treasure hunter, this place is definitely for you.

Fred & Reds chili diner

Bradley said this inconspicuous shop has been a staple of Joplin for nearly 100 years. It’s a tiny little restaurant, but the food packs a punch.

“This is a, you know, kind of greasy spoon diner,” Bradley said. “They suggested the Spaghetti Red.”

The classic dish gives a Cincinnati chili kind of style with chunky, no-bean chili with other possible toppings. Call it comfort food.

Hikes

“You just rip the page out of the magazine and kind of use it as a hiking check list or hiking bucket list if you so choose,” Bradley said.

The magazine has a compiled list of the 6 best trails. One of them is Hawksbill Crag, a 3-miler with stunning views. Go in the early morning to avoid the crowds.

Picture of hikers on Hawksbill Trail. Photo by Kim Horgan