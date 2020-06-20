Hop aboard a trolley: KC historic tours running with coronavirus restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Looking for something fun and a bit educational to do in Kansas City this summer?

Hop aboard a trolley for a lesson in Kansas City history. You are bound to learn something about our hometown that you didn’t know with the Kansas City Fun Tours.

Kansas City has a rich and storied history – from the gangster era to the rise of American jazz, from wagon trains through Westport to the Prohibition Laws (that were ignored) to Civil War Battles.

FOX4 jumped on the trolley and got off at the 19th and Paseo. That’s where baseball greats, like Buck O’Neil and Satchel Paige, learned to play the game as Kansas City kids at the local YMCA.

The 90-minute tours depart from Union Station.

Currently, each trolley is sanitized between tours and booked at half capacity to allow for social distancing.