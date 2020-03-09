How to make brownie batter hummus

Serves 12

Ingredients:

1- 15 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (SAVE THE LIQUID)

1/4 cup peanut butter

6 Tbsp maple syrup

1/4 cup sugar

3 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

2 Tbsp unsweetened almond milk

2 tsp vanilla extract

pinch of salt

Directions:

Blend all of the ingredients until the mixture is smooth.

Scrape the sides as needed and add a few tablespoons of the chickpea liquid (aquafaba) for an even smoother consistency.

Serve and enjoy!

