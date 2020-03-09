How to make brownie batter hummus

Serves 12
Ingredients:
1- 15 oz can chickpeas, rinsed and drained (SAVE THE LIQUID)
1/4 cup peanut butter
6 Tbsp maple syrup
1/4 cup sugar
3 Tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
2 Tbsp unsweetened almond milk
2 tsp vanilla extract
pinch of salt
Directions:
Blend all of the ingredients until the mixture is smooth.
Scrape the sides as needed and add a few tablespoons of the chickpea liquid (aquafaba) for an even smoother consistency.
Serve and enjoy!
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.