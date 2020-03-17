How to make Irish scones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

4 cups Flour

4 tablespoon Sugar

1 teaspoon Baking Soda

5 teaspoons Salt

1/2 stick unsalted butter small dice

75 cups Buttermilk

1 Whole egg

1 Egg yolk

1 teaspoons Orange zest

1 cup Raisins

¼ cup Apple Juice

¼ cup Orange Juice

egg yolk to brush the scones before baking.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

In a small pot mix raisins, apple and orange juices. Place on medium heat for a couple of minutes until raisins plump up. Set aside to cool down.

Combine flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Cut the butter into the mixed dried ingredients.

Add raisins to dry ingredients.

In a separate bowl, mix whole egg, egg yolk and buttermilk together.

Mix wet and dry ingredients together hold back some of the liquid you might not need it all.

Roll the dough out to about ½ inch

Using a large cookie cutter to cut out scones and place on a baking tray, then brush with egg yolk.

Bake for 15 -20 minutes, or until golden brown.

Enjoy with homemade Jam and whipped cream

