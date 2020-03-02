How to make Seasons 52’s caprese salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

6 fl oz grape or cherry tomatoes marinated, at room temp

Balsamic vinegar (we use 15 year aged)

Fresh, sliced mozzarella (3 slices, 4.5 oz)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea Salt (we use Fleur de Sel)

Fresh Basil (5 – 6 pieces)

Directions:

Place marinated tomatoes in the center of the plate and spread slightly to create a single layer Drizzle balsamic vinegar over the tomatoes in a zigzag pattern (7 zig zags) Place sliced mozzarella on top of tomatoes Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the mozzarella in a zigzag pattern (7 zig zags) Sprinkle sea salt on top (2 shakes) Top with fresh basil

Helpful tip:

Mozzarella must be at room temperature for optimum flavor and texture

