How to make Seasons 52’s caprese salad

Ingredients:
- 6 fl oz grape or cherry tomatoes marinated, at room temp
- Balsamic vinegar (we use 15 year aged)
- Fresh, sliced mozzarella (3 slices, 4.5 oz)
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Sea Salt (we use Fleur de Sel)
- Fresh Basil (5 – 6 pieces)
Directions:
- Place marinated tomatoes in the center of the plate and spread slightly to create a single layer
- Drizzle balsamic vinegar over the tomatoes in a zigzag pattern (7 zig zags)
- Place sliced mozzarella on top of tomatoes
- Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the mozzarella in a zigzag pattern (7 zig zags)
- Sprinkle sea salt on top (2 shakes)
- Top with fresh basil
Helpful tip:
- Mozzarella must be at room temperature for optimum flavor and texture
