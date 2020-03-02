How to make Seasons 52’s caprese salad

Mornings
Posted: / Updated:

Data pix.

Ingredients:

  • 6 fl oz grape or cherry tomatoes marinated, at room temp
  • Balsamic vinegar (we use 15 year aged)
  • Fresh, sliced mozzarella (3 slices, 4.5 oz)
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Sea Salt (we use Fleur de Sel)
  • Fresh Basil (5 – 6 pieces)

Directions:

  1. Place marinated tomatoes in the center of the plate and spread slightly to create a single layer
  2. Drizzle balsamic vinegar over the tomatoes in a zigzag pattern (7 zig zags)
  3. Place sliced mozzarella on top of tomatoes
  4. Drizzle extra virgin olive oil over the mozzarella in a zigzag pattern (7 zig zags)
  5. Sprinkle sea salt on top (2 shakes)
  6. Top with fresh basil

Helpful tip:

  • Mozzarella must be at room temperature for optimum flavor and texture

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News