Ice cream sandwich cake recipe, perfect for the summer heat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — What’s better than an ice cream sandwich on a hot summer day? How about an ice cream sandwich cake?

FOX4’s Karli Ritter said this was a fun, cool treat perfect for the family. Here’s how you make it!

Ingredients

3/4 cup candy-coated chocolate pieces, divided

1 (12 oz) container frozen whipped topping, thawed

16 (3.5 oz.) frozen rectangular ice cream sandwiches, unwrapped

1 (11.75 oz.) jar hot fudge topping, divided

1 (12 oz.) jar caramel flavored topping, divided

Directions

1. Fold 1/3 cup chocolate pieces into whipped topping. Arrange 8 sandwiches in 9-inch square pan to form a single layer. Spread half of whipped topping mixture on top.

2. Heat fudge and caramel toppings according to label instructions. Drizzle 1/4 cup of each over whipped topping layer.

3. Arrange 8 remaining sandwiches on top, pressing together gently to form a single layer. Spread with remaining whipped topping mixture. Cover and freeze for 3 or more hours.

4. Remove from freezer 10 minutes before serving. Cut and place slices on serving plates. Heat remaining fudge and caramel toppings according to label instructions, and drizzle over slices. Sprinkle with remaining chocolate pieces.