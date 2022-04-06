KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some vegetables just seem to get a bad rap. There are people who consider certain vegetables ugly, but chefs argue that’s not the fact.

Something called “The Ugly Dinner Series” is in Kansas City. It’s a dinner party where organizers and chefs create a beautiful meal using only so-called ugly produce.

Organizers hope to raise awareness about food waste, food insecurity, and that all produce has a place in the kitchen.

The next event in the series will take place June 8, and it’s a fundraiser for Kanbe’s Markets. The organization works to eliminate food insecurity by delivering food to neighborhoods that often don’t have access to fresh produce.

The theme for the dinner is The Campground. Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, April 6, and will likely sell out.

Ticketholders will enjoy a four course dinner including misshapen carrots, deformed potatoes, tiny strawberries and more be transformed into beautiful meals and cocktails.

