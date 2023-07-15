INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Eclair’s De La Lune, a small bakery near the Independence Square is having a big fundraiser for victims of the war in Ukraine.

Eclair’s De La Lune is hosting a full Ukrainian meal complete with entertainment. The bakery is raising money for medical supplies that will be delivered to those injured on the front lines of the war in Ukraine.

This isn’t the first time Eclair’s De La Lune has raised money for the people of Ukraine.

Erin Lattrell, the owner of Eclair’s De La Lune, said that in March 2022, the bakery sold Ukrainian pastry boxes. The boxes generated $15,000 for a couple in the country who were providing meals to orphans and displaced nationals.

The fundraiser will be Sunday at 1 p.m. at Skyline Church in Raytown with multiple different Ukrainian dishes on the menu

“We are serving cabbage rolls, we’ll have stew, we have the traditional beat borscht, lots of sweets, bread and maybe a few surprises in there.” Lattrell said.

You can buy tickets to a sit-down Ukrainian Dinner with entertainment for $50 or buy a to-go-box of the food for $25.

Tickets are available on eventbrite.com. You can also make donations or stop into Eclair’s De La Lune for “Pray for Ukraine” t-shirts.