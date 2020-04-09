Is it safe to have Easter dinner with my family? Local doctor answers this question and more about coronavirus

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 asked you to share your questions about the coronavirus, and we asked Dr. Darrin D’Agostino from Kansas City University to answer them.

Dr. D’Agostino answers the following questions in the video player above:

Social distancing is the new normal right now. S o if you’ve stayed at home for 3 weeks straight — is it safe to visit with family now?

o if you’ve stayed at home for 3 weeks straight — is it safe to visit with family now? Can I safely have dinner with my extended family or celebrate Easter under new social distancing guidelines?

Are COVID-19 cases in Kansas and Missouri still expected to peak around April 19?