It’s a St. Patrick’s Day takeover on the FOX4 ‘Top of the Morning’ show

Missing the St. Patrick’s Day Parade? You’re not alone! So, FOX4 is teaming up with Kansas City’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade organizers to bring the celebration into your living room!

Join your “Top of the Morning” team on March 17th at 9 a.m. for a one-hour special celebrating all things Irish in Kansas City. From floats to Irish dancers and live music, FOX4 is highlighting the families and organizations that have been the heart and soul of the parade for more than 40 year.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this unique opportunity that FOX4 has given us,” said Adam Cannon, Parade Sr. Co-chair. “They have been an excellent partner of ours for more than 10 years and this collaboration will be a fun way to help Kansas City celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the safest way.”

Viewers can watch the special from 9-10 a.m. on March 17 on FOX4 or live stream it right here!