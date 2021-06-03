Jaimie Foxx, daughter Corinne Foxx, preview Beat Shazam with FOX4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Think you know a lot of songs? You can test your skills with Jaimie Foxx and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, on another season of Beat Shazam.

FOX4’s Deneysha Richard spoke with the father-daughter duo, previewing the new season scheduled to air on FOX.

“If you know those songs, guess what, you can win $1 millon,” Jaimie Foxx said.

“What’s even special about this season is one of the episodes, you have the chance to win $2 million,” Corinne Foxx responded. “I don’t know what other show is giving away money like that.”

Beat Shazam pits teams of two against the clock to identify some of the most popular music of all time. The team with the highest score goes against Shazam, a song identification app.

“The great thing about our show is that it’s so fun, and you can watch it with anybody of all ages,” Jaimie Foxx told FOX4. “We talk about the pandemic… this is a moment to escape and watch people win money.”

Corinne Foxx said working with her dad has been a fun, learning experience.

“Even when we’re not filming, my dad is still entertaining the crowd, he’s singing, he’s dancing, he’s doing everything, and that’s a great lesson for me to learn is to be on all the time,” she said.

“It’s centered around family,” Jaimie Foxx said. “That’s what makes our show special.”

Jaimie Foxx is the host and executive producer of the show. Corinne is the show DJ, and she serves a co-host role as well.

Beat Shazam is set to premiere tonight, June 3

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android