Jalapeño cheesy corn

Ingredients:
1 Tbs. Butter
¼ c. Yellow Onion, diced
1 Red Bell Pepper, diced
½ fresh Jalapeño, seeded and minced
¾ tsp. Kosher Salt
¾ tsp. Ground Black Pepper
1 c. Heavy Cream
1 lb. Frozen Sweet Corn
8 oz. Cream Cheese, softened
3 oz. Smoked Ham, cubed
4 oz. American Cheese
2 oz. Medium to Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Directions:
- Sauté the diced onions and peppers in a large sauté pan or saucepan with butter until starting to soften. Season with salt and pepper
- Add the heavy cream, frozen corn, softened cream cheese and diced ham and bring to a simmer.
- Add the American and cheddar cheeses a little at a time to melt evenly and serve immediately
