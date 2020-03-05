Jalapeño cheesy corn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients:

1 Tbs. Butter

¼ c. Yellow Onion, diced

1 Red Bell Pepper, diced

½ fresh Jalapeño, seeded and minced

¾ tsp. Kosher Salt

¾ tsp. Ground Black Pepper

1 c. Heavy Cream

1 lb. Frozen Sweet Corn

8 oz. Cream Cheese, softened

3 oz. Smoked Ham, cubed

4 oz. American Cheese

2 oz. Medium to Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Directions:

Sauté the diced onions and peppers in a large sauté pan or saucepan with butter until starting to soften. Season with salt and pepper Add the heavy cream, frozen corn, softened cream cheese and diced ham and bring to a simmer. Add the American and cheddar cheeses a little at a time to melt evenly and serve immediately

