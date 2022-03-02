KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro nonprofit, Just Like You Films, sheds light on a tough topic.

The group’s next film addresses anxiety and depression. It premiers next week.

“We were inspired to create this film because anxiety disorders and depression are pervasive and dangerous medical conditions that are threatening our kids and people all over the world,” Jen Greenstreet, Just Like You Films founder, said.

Experts say the pandemic made the situation worse and now even more people are dealing with the illnesses.

“According to the World Health Organization over 500 million people live with these conditions,” Greenstreet said.

She also said that the stigma surrounding the conditions prevents many people from getting the help they need and leaves them feeling powerless.

“We created a documentary film. Our film, Just List You: Anxiety and Depression. We believe as people watch this film that it will help reduce this dangerous stigma and how people manage life with anxiety disorder and depression and live a happier and healthier life,” Greenstreet said.

FOX4’s Abby Eden is featured in the documentary to help show how many people can handle and manage different aspects of the disorders.

The film is available now as a preorder on iTunes.

