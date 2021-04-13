Kansas City Culinary Center offering ‘junior chef’ classes this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If your child has an interest in cooking and baking, they can become a “junior chef” through one of several specialized classes in the metro this summer.

The Culinary Center of Kansas City is hosting classes and camps for kids ages 9-14.

“Young chefs learn culinary skills from seasoned culinary professionals in an interactive, fun and safe environment. We promise an exceptional experience for your child,” the center said in a statement.

Some of the classes include making homemade ice cream, grilling with dad, handmade Italian pizza and apple pie.

Download the Culinary Center’s PDF of all the camps classes available, here

Find more information and register at kcculinary.com.

