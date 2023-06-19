KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Saturday some of the toughest first responders in the Metro will step into a ring and fight for charity.

Over 60 area first responders have been in training for several months preparing for this year’s Kansas City Guns N Hoses charity boxing event.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 24 at Municipal Auditorium.

KC Guns N Hoses will feature boxing matches between area police, fire and EMS personnel to raise funds for Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund (SAFE).

SAFE provides immediate financial assistance to the families of area first responders that lose their lives or are critically injured in the line of duty.

Rachel McCormick, a widow of West Peculiar Firefighter Chuck McCormick, described how important the organization was in the aftermath of her loss.

“SAFE provided my family with support and helped shoulder the burden through our most difficult time.” McCormick said, “We are grateful for the program and the people who make it possible.”

The program covers 12 counties on both sides of the state line.