KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With two months away from the start of summer break for students, Kansas City Parks and Recreation is now accepting sign-ups for summer camp.

Camps start June 5 and run until August 11 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for students who are 6-13 years old, starting at $100 a week.

There is a $20 registration Fee due at the time of initial enrollment. Parents can get a 20% discount if enrolled in all 10 weeks and paid in full by May 1, 2023. The camp is offering financial assistance.

The camps’ locations are Brush Creek, Hillcrest, KC North, Southeast, Tony Aguirre, and Westport.

In addition, two new camps are available for sports specialty, and outdoor adventure camps this summer.

The two camps will start on June 5 and will run through August 11 for ages 8-13 years old.

The specialty camp located at Line Creek Community Center will operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting at $150 a week, and the Extended Specialty Camp located at Frank Vaydik Park, outside of Line Creek Community Center will start from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. starting at $170 a week.

All camps will offer activities such as field trips and swimming trips every week. Art and crafts, science, and sports activities are also included.

Parents can enroll their children at the Kansas City Parks and Recreation website.