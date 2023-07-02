KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The KC Pet Project is in a crisis with nearly 150 dogs over their capacity. This is the most they have ever had over the limit.

They hope that their current special will help animals find new homes.

Right now, KC Pet Project is having its Red, White and Woof special. During the special, every dog over 20 pounds and all adult cat fees are waived.

Tori Fugate, an employee at the KC Pet Project, said every kennel at the shelter is full.

Inside the shelter, you can feel the level of stress from the constant barking of animals begging to get out.

Many of the dogs at the shelter have the letters “QOL” next to their names. This indicates that their quality of life has deteriorated to the point where they are having mental health and medical issues.

The KC Pet Project said the problems come from being in the shelter too long.

“When we get overcrowded like this we see dogs that are literally jumping off the walls, licking the walls, have excessive diarrhea and panting all day long,” Fugate said.

The staff here is trying to ease the stress by giving dogs multiple walks every day or putting them in play groups. In some instances, they even offer medication to calm the dogs.

“That’s why things like our dog day out program and volunteers coming in and walking them mitigates that stress,” Fugate said. “Ultimately, the home is what’s going to help them get out of the shelter.”

Studies show high cortisol levels in dogs in shelters for long periods. When the pets are adopted, almost all of the dogs calm down.

If you don’t have any place for them, you can always foster, volunteer or donate at the shelter.

The Red, White and Woof adoption special goes on through July 5.

You can find pictures with bios of the pets available here.