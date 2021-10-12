Kansas City pizza shop receives huge overnight order from Amazon in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are all used to ordering our favorite items from Amazon, but on Employee Appreciation Day, the company is flipping the script.

The warehouse in Lenexa, Kansas put in a massive order for 243 large pizzas overnight to serve to nearly 1,000 meals.

PatMac’s Pizza employees showed up at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning to fulfill the order, which required the first pizza to be in the oven by 6:30 a.m.

The 243 large pizzas will be served in two-piece clam shells and delivered throughout the day to three different shifts of employees at the Lenexa warehouse.

Pat McDonald, owner of the pizza show on 8002 N Oak Trafficway, is one of several small businesses dealing with supply and worker shortages.

When the order came in, it was all hands on deck with friend and family volunteers to make, package and deliver the pizza.