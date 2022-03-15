KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year there are some new options serving up traditional favorites for St. Patrick’s Day.

Food and beverage critic Dave Eckert shows us what he’ll be trying this year.

T-Shotz

Located at 660 NW Metro N Dr, Kansas City, MO

Dave’s Suggestions:

Reuben

Guinness Beef Stew

Corned Beef and Cabbage Carrots, mashed potatoes, mustard-cream sauce



Gael’s Public House

Located at 5424 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO

Featuring up to a half dozen St. Patrick’s Day specials

Dave’s Suggestions:

Guinness Beef Stew Includes potatoes and vegetables in a house-made broth

Corned beef and hash Includes chunks of corned beef, veggies, and potatoes topped with a fried egg

Beef and Beer Bites Includes bite-sized meatballs in a rich cheese sauce



Minglewood in Strang Hall

Located at 7313 W 80th St, Overland Park, KS

House-made corned beef Serves with fried potatoes, grilled cabbage, and baby carrots

Anita’s Famous Rolls

Blarney Stones Bite-sized pieces of iced white cake encrusted in peanuts



Browne’s Irish Marketplace

Located at 3300 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City, MO

Variety of Irish food and drink specials available all day

Browne’s Clonakilty Cask Strength Single Barrel Irish Whiskey Barrel specially selected by Browne’s with the whiskey finished in cognac casks exclusively for Browne’s at Clonakilty’s warehouse overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in County Cork



Crane Brewing

Located at 6515 Railroad St, Raytown, MO

Geese Browne Ale Collaboration between Crane Brewing and Browne’s Irish Marketplace



Make sure you watch the video above to see the dishes these restaurants will be serving.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.