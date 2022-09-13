KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cross an item off your bucket list at the Kansas City Zoo.

The zoo’s public stingray feedings are back after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The stingrays are located in Stingray Bay between Helzberg Penguin Plaza and Discovery Barn. The tank holds 20,000 gallons of water and built to allow everyone access to the pool.

Guests are able to dip their hands into the shallow pool and touch two species of stingrays. The tank is also home to small sharks.

For an additional $2 per person, zoo visitors are also allowed to feed the stingrays during specific feeding times over the weekends. Feedings are held at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.