KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re intimidated trying to pull off an impressive Easter Brunch, Kansas City-area restaurants have you covered.
Food and beverage critic Dave Eckert shares his beautiful brunch options.
Grand Street Cafe
Located at 8815 Renner Blvd., Lenexa | Located at 4704 Grand Ave., Kansas City, Mo.
- Special Easter Brunch Menu
- Served from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- $39.95 per adult | $16.95 for 12 & under | $6.95 for 5 & under
Michael Forbes Bar & Grill
Located at 128 West 63rd Street, Kansas City, Mo.
- Regular Brunch Menu with special items including fried chicken, honey-glazed ham, and shrimp orzo
- Serves from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
District Pour House & Kitchen
Located at 7122 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Mo.
- Regular Brunch Menu with special items such as steak eggs benedict and crab cake eggs benedict
- Served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
OurHouseKC
Located at 1815 W 39th St, Kansas City, Mo.
- Special Brunch Menu that includes croque madame, broccoli cheese soup, and a carrot cake cupcake
- Opens at 10 a.m.
Lula Southern Cookhouse
Located at 1617 Main Street, Kansas City, Mo.
- Reserve Brunch off-menu or Easter Brunch Buffet
- Served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- $45 for adults | $15 for 12 and under
