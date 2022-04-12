KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you’re intimidated trying to pull off an impressive Easter Brunch, Kansas City-area restaurants have you covered.

Food and beverage critic Dave Eckert shares his beautiful brunch options.

Grand Street Cafe

Located at 8815 Renner Blvd., Lenexa | Located at 4704 Grand Ave., Kansas City, Mo.

Special Easter Brunch Menu

Served from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

$39.95 per adult | $16.95 for 12 & under | $6.95 for 5 & under

Michael Forbes Bar & Grill

Located at 128 West 63rd Street, Kansas City, Mo.

Regular Brunch Menu with special items including fried chicken, honey-glazed ham, and shrimp orzo

Serves from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

District Pour House & Kitchen

Located at 7122 Wornall Rd., Kansas City, Mo.

Regular Brunch Menu with special items such as steak eggs benedict and crab cake eggs benedict

Served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

OurHouseKC

Located at 1815 W 39th St, Kansas City, Mo.

Special Brunch Menu that includes croque madame, broccoli cheese soup, and a carrot cake cupcake

Opens at 10 a.m.

Lula Southern Cookhouse

Located at 1617 Main Street, Kansas City, Mo.

Reserve Brunch off-menu or Easter Brunch Buffet

Served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

$45 for adults | $15 for 12 and under

See some of the dishes the restaurants will be offering in the video player at the top of the page.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.