‘Kids pretty shook’: Kansas family psychologist says returning to in-person learning hard for some

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Many schools are about to open up for at least some students to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Dr. Wes Crenshaw told FOX4 that parents may be surprised to find that their kids aren’t as enthusiastic or well prepared to get back to their classrooms as we might expect.

“At the top of the list is mental health concerns [for children],” Dr. Crenshaw said. “There’s anxiety, depression. There’s a sense of being off balance in the world.”

Dr. Crenshaw said the world has changed for many kids after being away from school for so long. With fears over the pandemic, lack of social interaction and altered dynamics among friends, it’s not as easy as just getting back to normal.

“You think kids are desperate to get out of the house and get back to the flow of life. That isn’t always the case,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough reintroduction to classrooms and social groups for them because they’re kind of unfamiliar to kids after all this time… We’re already seeing kids pretty shook about it.”

