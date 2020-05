Ingredients for one serving:

2 tablespoons hot water

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons instant coffee powder

milk, to serve

ice, to serve Directions: Watch the video above for how to make this or visit Tasty.com for the step-by-step guide.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.