Karli Ritter makes cucumber and black bean salad

Ingredients:
- 1 15oz. can black beans
- 1 cucumber
- 1/3 cup finely diced red onion (about 1/4 onion)
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, loosely packed
- 2 Tbsp crumbled feta (optional)*
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1/2 tsp ground cumin
- 1/8 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp salt
- freshly cracked black pepper
Directions:
See the step-by-step guide from BudgetBytes.com.
