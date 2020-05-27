Watch Now
Karli Ritter makes cucumber and black bean salad

Ingredients:

  • 1 15oz. can black beans 
  • 1 cucumber
  • 1/3 cup finely diced red onion (about 1/4 onion) 
  • 1/2 cup chopped cilantro, loosely packed 
  • 2 Tbsp crumbled feta (optional)*
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar 
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin 
  • 1/8 tsp garlic powder 
  • 1/4 tsp salt 
  • freshly cracked black pepper 

Directions:

See the step-by-step guide from BudgetBytes.com.

