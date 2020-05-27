Karli Ritter makes cucumber and black bean salad

Ingredients:

1 15oz. can black beans

1 cucumber

1/3 cup finely diced red onion (about 1/4 onion)

1/2 cup chopped cilantro, loosely packed

2 Tbsp crumbled feta (optional)*

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp ground cumin

1/8 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt

freshly cracked black pepper

Directions:

See the step-by-step guide from BudgetBytes.com.

