Karli Ritter’s recipe for Instant Pot risotto in just 6 minutes

- 2 tablespoons butter
- 3 tablespoons garlic, minced
- 1 small onion, finely diced
- 8 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup arborio rice
- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
- 3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed (OPTIONAL)
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
Directions:
Set a 6-qt Instant Pot® to the high saute setting.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter; add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring often, until onions have become translucent, about 3-4 minutes.
Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.
Stir in chicken broth, rice and thyme.
Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 6 minutes.
When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.
Stir in peas and Parmesan until heated through, and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.