Karli Ritter’s recipe for Instant Pot risotto in just 6 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons garlic, minced

1 small onion, finely diced

8 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups chicken broth

1 cup arborio rice

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed (OPTIONAL)

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Directions:

Set a 6-qt Instant Pot® to the high saute setting.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter; add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring often, until onions have become translucent, about 3-4 minutes.

Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in chicken broth, rice and thyme.

Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 6 minutes.

When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.

Stir in peas and Parmesan until heated through, and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.