Karli Ritter’s recipe for Instant Pot risotto in just 6 minutes

Ingredients:
  •  2 tablespoons butter
  • 3 tablespoons garlic, minced
  • 1 small onion, finely diced
  • 8 ounces mushrooms, thinly sliced
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 2 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup arborio rice
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 3/4 cup frozen peas, thawed (OPTIONAL)
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

Directions:

Set a 6-qt Instant Pot® to the high saute setting.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter; add garlic and onion, and cook, stirring often, until onions have become translucent, about 3-4 minutes.

Add mushrooms and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 3-4 minutes; season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Stir in chicken broth, rice and thyme.

Select manual setting; adjust pressure to high, and set time for 6 minutes.

When finished cooking, quick-release pressure according to manufacturer’s directions.

Stir in peas and Parmesan until heated through, and cheese is melted. Serve immediately.

