KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Getting married soon? Time to join the line at True Society.

The True Society will be giving out more than 150 wedding dresses to Military personnel and hospital workers from May 24 to 25 at the two locations for their ‘Gowns for Good’ event.

Each bride will receive a 30-minute appointment with their very own True Society stylist to help them find their dream wedding dress.

Eligible brides must be a military member, hospital workers, and/or engaged to a hospital worker or military

member.

The two Kansas City-area True Society by Belle Vogue Bridal locations in:

1715 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, Missouri

15500 West 113th Street, Lenexa, Kansas

Appointments will be offered on May 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To make an appointment, Brides will have to call (913) 317-8981 (Lenexa store) or (816) 293-8981 (Kansas

City store).

“Every bride deserves to feel beautiful on their special day which is why we want to help give them the

wedding dress of their dreams,” Harris said. “Through actions, not just words, we are recognizing our

community’s heroes who cared for us throughout difficult times.”

For more information, visit the True Society website.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.