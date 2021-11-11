KC Irish Center hosts benefit concert to support a local veteran’s mental health

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This Veterans Day, the Kansas City Irish Center is hosting a benefit concert to support a local veteran.

The concert is part of the Pints on the Patio event series that typically helps raise funds for the KC Irish Center, but this time they want give back.

The Pints with a Purpose benefit concert will help raise money to support James Carter, a 12-year Marine Corps veteran, who suffers from severe depression and anxiety.

Carter is the founder of You Found Music, a platform to help promote and support independent artists.

David Luther, Sam Wells, Alisa Jefferson, Nicki White, and Timbers Band will perform at Drexel Hall Thursday night and tickets can be purchased online for $20.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to Carter to help with paying for treatment.

Guests are required to show proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the show.