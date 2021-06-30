KC metro library giving free books in Summer Literacy Program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kids and teens can earn free books and other prizes this summer by simply reading 20 minutes a day.

That’s Mid-Continent Public Library’s promise through their Summer Literacy Program. Library organizers are encouraging reading for all ages with an emphasis on students.

There are benefits to reading during the summer months, the library states. By keeping kids engaged, organizers hope to combat learning loss and promote school readiness when the fall semester comes back around.

Residents outside of the school age can also get involved. Older siblings, parents or guardians can join to model good reading habits. It’s also beneficial to read to children to young to tackle books by themselves, according to the library.

Different levels of reading intensity results in entries for different prizes. The top prize is a Kindle Fire.

The Summer Literacy Program began on June 1 and runs through August 24.

Visit the Mid-Continent Public Library website for more information.

