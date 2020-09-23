Kid-friendly peanut butter & jelly bars recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Parents, finding a quick and easy after-school snack for the kids can be difficult especially if you have picky eaters. But, what kid doesn’t love peanut butter and jelly? These bars take just a few minutes to prep and require seven simple ingredients.

“Here’s the best part about this, this recipe when you cut it up into little bars feeds 20 servings and it comes in less than a quarter (25 cents) per serving,” FOX4’s Karli Ritter said.

Ingredients

1/2 c. unsalted butter, melted

1 c. crunchy peanut butter

1 1/2 c. all-purpose flour

1 1/2 c. whole grain quick oats

1/2 c. brown sugar, packed

1 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

1 1/4 c. grape jelly

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9×13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside. In a large bowl, beat together butter, peanut butter, flour, oatmeal, brown sugar, baking powder, and salt until well combined. Firmly press 3/4 of the oatmeal mixture into prepared baking pan; reserve other 1/4 of mixture. Evenly spread grape jelly over oatmeal mixture in prepared pan and sprinkle with remaining oatmeal mixture. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until edges are bubbly and top is golden brown. Cool completely; cut into squares and serve.