Lake Olathe Beach ready for summer with some restrictions

OLATHE, Kan. — Nothing says summer like soaking up some rays at the beach!

Beginning today at 11 a.m., you can register online to visit Lake Olathe and enjoy some time on the sand and in the water.

Visitors can enjoy the designated swimming area. There is also a floating obstacle course with a trampoline, climbing wall and swing for kids (or kids at heart).

There are some restrictions due to the pandemic, but nothing that will get in the way of some summer fun.

Visitors must first sign up and pay online for a two-hour time slot. There will only be 75 visitors per time slot. Groups may book more than one slot a day, but they must leave and then check in again.

Beach goers must also maintain social distancing. They are required to shower before and after at the beach house, which also has bathrooms and changing rooms. Water shoes are recommended.

Lake Olathe Park visitors can rent canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and pedal boats at the marina. The waterfall and spray park are open and free to the public.

It’s $5 for ages 3-61, $3 for 62 and older, and free for kids two and under. The beach is open Friday through Sunday.

In 2017, Olathe was ranked No. 20 in a list of best beach towns in the U.S., according to WalletHub. That listing has been updated with resulted from 2019, and the Kansas town no longer makes the list.

Lake Olathe is just west of 7 Highway and Santa Fe, about 30 minutes from downtown Kansas City