Legacy KC artist has special hometown pieces hanging in one of city’s oldest art fairs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The oldest shopping mall in the city is hosting one of the oldest art fairs in the city.

The Mid-Winter Art Show at Ward Parkway Shopping Center is 57 years old, and one artist has been there since the beginning.

91 year-old Tom Holloway specializes in pen, ink and paint. His only art classes were decades ago at Westport High School. His beloved teacher: Sheldon Wilhite.

Since then, Holloway has made a career as an art director, traveling the world with his work. Much of it highlights the history of Kansas City.

Holloway also tucks a few self-portraits inside his paintings. And he has kept a daily illustrated journal for more than 40 years. Inside, he records events he attends, movies he sees, people he meets and even historic events.

A closer look at his piece, called "Kansas City Connection," reveals Walt Disney, Thomas Hart Benton, Tom Pendergast, President Truman, Ginger Rogers, Wild Bill Hickok and many other famous folks with ties to Kansas City inside a building that is a blend of Union Station, The Nelson, The Folly Theater and other local landmarks.

